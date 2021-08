AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- The Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking for help finding a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left passengers in critical condition on June 18, according to the APD.

At around 6:30 a.m. an unknown subject in a white ford F-450 hit a Ford F-150 at E IH40 and Lakeside Drive and according to officers, the passengers in the F150 were moved to North West Texas Hospital in critical condition.