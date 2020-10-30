WATCH: City of Amarillo Coronavirus Update Oct. 30

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo briefed the community on the Coronavirus pandemic at 10 a.m. this morning.

City Officials wore masks to promote awareness of the preventative practice.

Holiday season, officials warned, will bring more risk than the community has yet seen for the spread of COVID-19, between holiday gatherings on top of the general added risk of the Flu season. The community is advised to practice social distancing, regular hand-washing, and wearing a mask to curb the spread of the virus.

According to officials, a look at the general COVID-19 numbers for the area;

13,423 total cases for Potter and Randall Counties

8,096 total cases for Potter County, and 5,327 total cases for Randall County

9,719 total recoveries

3,545 total active cases

159 total deaths

There is a general average of 200 cases per day for the Amarillo area.

According to the Governor’s guidelines, the Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 27.42% as of yesterday; this is the 13th day of the area being over the 15% limit.

Hospitals, officials say, are in critical condition.

Local hospital staff implore the community to wear masks and socially distance.

Both BSA and Northwest hospitals have reported that they have begun to double up COVID-19 patients in rooms.

The Amarillo VA has announced that it is implementing its Surge Plan, and is working to see if there are veterans it can accept from BSA and Northwest in order to assist with bed availability.

Further Coronavirus Coverage can be found at MyHighPlains.com.

The Amarillo Area remains at ‘Red’ Level

