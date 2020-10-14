WATCH: City of Amarillo Coronavirus Update Oct. 14

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) - The United States has passed an average of 50,000 new coronavirus cases each day as cases continue to rise nationwide. It's a mark the country hasn't seen since mid August.

COVID-19 cases have been steadily increasing since September 12. As of Wednesday, the 14-day average in case increases was 21% as 45 states were labeled as seeing an increase in cases over the last two weeks, according to the New York Times.