Washington State Converts Former Nursing Home

(KING) A Seattle, Washington nursing home, once considered among the worst in the country, will soon re-open to help free up beds in hospitals for coronavirus patients.

The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services just bought the former Paramount Rehabilitation and Nursing property in Seattle’s Central District for $13.5 million.

The facility, which is expected to open in late April or early May, will have as many as 165 beds, and will be used by patients who do not have coronavirus but are currently in hospitals, DSHS said.

“The idea here is to clear up some hospital beds for some much-needed space during this crisis,” said Chris Wright, a DSHS spokesperson.

DSHS teams have been going from hospital to hospital, trying to find patients who could get the same level of care in long-term care facilities. So far in March, they’ve relocated 390 patients, freeing up all those beds to make room for people suffering from coronavirus, Wright said.

