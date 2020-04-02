Washing hands gender gap

There's a gender gap when it comes to washing your hands - why men need to step it up.

(CNN) — Washing your hands.

Its key in fighting coronavirus, given that your hands are a big transmitter of germs.

Overall, washing your hands not only helps fights COVID-19; It’s just good hygene.

But did you know – years of studies show that women wash their hands more often than men.

A Michigan State University study from 2013 found 15 percent of men didnt wash their hands, compared to seven percent of women.

Of those that did wash their hands – 50 percent of men used soap – compared to nearly 78 percent of women.

A 2016 study by the Los Alamos National Laboratory shows that generally, women are 50 percent more likely than men to practice, or increase proper handwashing, mask wearing, and surface cleaning during an epidemic, or the flu.

Why is there a sanitary gender gap?

One expert speculates it’s likely due to socially programmed behavior, saying women may be more focused on child care.

While some men believe they’re too macho, or invincible when it comes to contracting germs.

Bottom line, coronavirus shows us no matter who you are- male or female- it’s important to take all of the sanitary measures necessary to keep yourself, and your family safe.

