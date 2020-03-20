Warning of false social media post in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are reporting of a false post on social media stating that people in Amarillo are knocking on doors and claiming that they are testing for COVID-19 and then robbing the homeowner.

Amarillo Police report this false and no such reports have been made.

As always, Amarillo Police suggests reaching out to your local police department when you see posts like this on social media rather than sharing and causing undue alarm in the community.

Even though this not happening locally, it is always good to practice personal safety at home.

One of the easiest ways to keep your family and yourself safe is to lock your doors and not open them to strangers.

