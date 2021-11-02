Waco-McLennan County Health District offering three types of booster shots

WACO, Texas- COVID-19 cases in McLennan County have dropped drastically over the past few months, and the Health District says it has a lot to do with the community getting vaccinated.

With all three types of booster shots approved by the FDA, they expect those case numbers to stay down.

The FDA recently recommended and authorized all three types of booster shots – saying they are safe, effective, and reduce your risk of severe illness.

Waco-McLennan County Public Health Spokesperson Kelly Craine says they are open and ready to give people the booster shots they need.

“We are really recommending that anyone that is 65 or older, or has an underlying condition, should really make this a priority,” Craine said.

The CDC listed those underlying conditions as, but not limited to – cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic liver disease, and heart conditions.

The Health District will offer the booster shot in conjunction with the normal vaccination clinics or walk-ins.

Craine says it is important for you to have your shot card because of the waiting time frame.

“If you want the Johnson & Johnson booster, it needs to be 60 days since your last dose. If it’s Pfizer or Moderna, it needs to be six months,” Craine said. “So you just need that shot card to make sure that the timing is correct, and you get the right vaccine. You can mix and match boosters. So whatever vaccine you received to be fully vaccinated, whether it was Moderna or Pfizer, you can change and do a different vaccine for your booster.”

This past weekend, McLennan County had 11 COVID cases – which is a drastic decrease from previous months. Craine says the increase in vaccinations has a lot to do with it.

“It takes a while for that to really start affecting. Now we see that our cases are dropping, hospitalizations are dropping, and people on ventilators are dropping,” Craine said. “It’s a process that took awhile for us to finally see the effect, but now we are seeing it.”

The Health District is encouraging those able in the community to get the booster shot. To learn how you can schedule an appointment, you can visit covidwaco.com website. Walk-ins are available at 225 W. Waco Drive.