W.H.O. says China has not invited it to investigate pandemic

The World Health Organization says it has not gotten an invite from China to probe its reaction to the pandemic

(FOX NEWS) — The World Health Organization says China has not invited it to join an investigation into the cause of the pandemic.

A representative for the WHO says it’s likely China will collaborate with the organization soon.

More than 3.2-million cases of coronavirus have been reported worldwide since December, and more than 230,000 people have died.

