W.H.O. says China has not invited it to investigate pandemic

(FOX NEWS) — The World Health Organization says China has not invited it to join an investigation into the cause of the pandemic.
A representative for the WHO says it’s likely China will collaborate with the organization soon.
More than 3.2-million cases of coronavirus have been reported worldwide since December, and more than 230,000 people have died.
