W.H.O. issues a preliminary case definition for rare kids syndrome

(FOX NEWS) — The World Health Organization has issued a preliminary case definition for multisystem inflammatory disorder in children and adolescents.
The rare syndrome is believed to be linked to COVID-19 and has been reported around the world.
The case definition is expected to be revised as more data becomes available but for now includes fever lasting at least three days, a rash or on the hands, mouth or feet, gastrointestinal problems, and evidence of COVID-19 or likely contact with patients with COVID-19.
