Virus death rates higher among cancer patients

A new study finds death rates are higher among cancer patients who have coronavirus

(FOX NEWS) — Cancer patients who are infected with the coronavirus are at higher risk for death, according to a new study.

Research published in the peer-reviewed journal “Cancer Discovery” examined 105 cancer patients and 536 non-cancer patients from 14 hospitals in Hubei Province, China.

The study found patients with metastatic cancer – which is when the cancer cells have spread from their original site – experienced more severe outcomes from the virus.

Of the cancer patients who took part in the research, 19 percent were admitted to the intensive care unit, while 11 percent of them died, making the mortality among cancer patients about 3 times higher than the general population.

