Virus can stay in air for 8 minutes after talking

A new experiment found that talking for one minute generates 1,000 speech droplets that can linger in the air.

(CNN) — New research indicates the coronavirus could remain in the air for more than eight minutes after talking.

The National Institutes of Health and the University of Pennsylvania found that talking loudly for one minute in a confined space could generate at least one thousand speech droplets.

And if someone were to inhale them it could potentially trigger new infections.

Researchers tested this by having a person repeat the phrase “Stay healthy” in a closed air environment.

They observed how long it took large droplets to shrink as they partially evaporated and hung in the air.

