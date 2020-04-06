(FOX NEWS) — The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting a major factor in the nation’s military preparedness recruiting.
With the coronavirus shutting down many military recruiting stations around the country, military recruiters are saying they have to turn to alternative methods, which are less effective than in-person recruiting.
One recruiter saying phone calls to potential personnel often lead to hang-ups or other similar, negative responses.
Military leaders worry they’ll fall far short of reaching their recruiting goals.
Some possible silver linings for the military. Field hospitals at virus sites and military ships in ports like New York and Los Angeles provide a unique, fresh presence and rising unemployment rates could spur many people to enlist.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Student robotics team uses 3D printers to make face shields for healthcare workers
- 3 in 4 hospitals already facing COVID-19, with worst yet to come
- Family faced uphill battle with 16-year-old’s double lung transplant. Then came COVID-19
- Virus affecting military recruitment
- Airlines must refund customers if flight bookings were changed or canceled