Virus affecting military recruitment

The country is relying on the US military to help with virus response, but recruiters say the pandemic is having a negative impact on their ability to bring on new people

(FOX NEWS) — The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting a major factor in the nation’s military preparedness recruiting.

With the coronavirus shutting down many military recruiting stations around the country, military recruiters are saying they have to turn to alternative methods, which are less effective than in-person recruiting.

One recruiter saying phone calls to potential personnel often lead to hang-ups or other similar, negative responses.

Military leaders worry they’ll fall far short of reaching their recruiting goals.

Some possible silver linings for the military. Field hospitals at virus sites and military ships in ports like New York and Los Angeles provide a unique, fresh presence and rising unemployment rates could spur many people to enlist.

