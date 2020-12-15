VIDEO: Dallas doctor discusses experience in Pfizer vaccine trials

TEXAS (CW33) – Dr. Mark Casanova, a doctor from Dallas, was a part of the Pfizer vaccine trials.
On, “The Morning After”, he spoke about his experiences, the symptoms, and what people should expect when the time comes to get their own vaccine doses.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Here’s how to find ‘secret’ discounts for teachers, students, medical and more
- Wild mink in Utah tests positive for SARS-CoV-2
- ‘Twitter killer’ sentenced to death for dismembering victims found on social media
- Make A Wish car show postponed until 2022
- Biden to pick Pete Buttigieg as transportation chief, AP sources say