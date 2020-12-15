VIDEO: Dallas doctor discusses experience in Pfizer vaccine trials

FENTON, Mo. (KTVI) -- A Missouri woman said her landlord took off her front door because she was two months late on rent, but a local attorney says that violates a state statute.

Hannah McGee lost her restaurant job due to COVID-19 and is behind on her rent, totaling $1,000 owed to her landlord. She said she's lived in her Fenton apartment for three years without any issues, and her mom has rented the apartment next door for the last 13 years.