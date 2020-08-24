Vaping May Raise COVID-19 Risks

Vaping might increase the risk of COVID-19 in young adults and teenagers according to a study from the Stanford University School of Medicine.

(WDIV) Vaping might increase the risk of COVID-19 in young adults and teenagers according to a study from the Stanford University School of Medicine.

In May, researchers surveyed more than 4,300 people between the ages of 13 and 24 years old. They found that those who used e-cigarettes were five times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 compared to non-vapers.

The risk for being diagnosed with the virus increased even more among people who had used both e-cigarettes and conventional cigarettes. Those who used both products within the previous month were more likely to experience COVID-19 symptoms and receive testing.

The report couldn’t answer why young vapers are so much more at risk, but Dr. Bonnie Halpern-Felsher, a senior author of the study, has theories.

“We know that adolescents and young adults share their vaping products with each other,” Halpern-Felsher said. “That absolutely increases your exposure to COVID-19. We also know the hand-to-mouth action could increase your risk just by touching and bringing COVID-19 into your mouth.”

Read more: https://bit.ly/31ff3wH

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: