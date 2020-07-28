US coronavirus deaths top 150,000

(NBC News) — More than 150,000 Americans have succumbed to COVID-19.

The latest grim milestone of the coronavirus pandemic came Tuesday, as governors across the country are rolling back state reopening plans.

“This thing is coming back around, and its traveling from other states, and if we had gotten it under control earlier we might not be in this position right now,” Maryland’s Governor Larry Hogan said.

Meanwhile, Congress is debating a second coronavirus relief package.

The Republican plan would cut emergency unemployment benefits from $600 to $200 per week. Democrats are pushing to keep the $600 payments in place through the end of the year.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Republican plan “falls dreadfully short,” while Majority Leader Mitch McConnell described the extension of current benefits as paying people “more not to work.”

