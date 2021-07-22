Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There are a number of vaccine clinics coming to the community.
The best and most available place is the Amarillo Civic Center. They are open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Vaccine clinic locations and times:
- July 27 – PASO is hosting a vaccine clinic from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- July 28 – High Noon on the Square from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 28
- July 29 – Warford Community Center on from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- July 31 – Southwest Library AMA-CON 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and North Side Toy Drive 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.