Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There are a number of vaccine clinics coming to the community.

The best and most available place is the Amarillo Civic Center. They are open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vaccine clinic locations and times:

  • July 27 – PASO is hosting a vaccine clinic from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • July 28 – High Noon on the Square from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 28
  • July 29 – Warford Community Center on from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • July 31 – Southwest Library AMA-CON 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and North Side Toy Drive 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss