University designs a reusable face mask as effective as an N-95 mask

(FOX NEWS) — A new development from a prestigious research institution could aid the healthcare industry with a key type of coronavirus protection.
Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, known as MIT, along with Brigham and Women’s Hospital coming up with a reusable type of respirator mask they say works as well as a N-95 respirator mask for coronavirus protection.
The new mask is made from silicone, with slots for disposable N-95 filter materials, and can be quickly and easily sterilized and reused.
The silicone masks have been field-tested for use, with participants saying they like their functionality.
MIT is seeking FDA approval for the 15-dollar masks, normal N-95 masks can run up to seven dollars for one-time use.
