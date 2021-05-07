United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos offering walk-in vaccines at all pharmacy locations

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – United Supermarkets, Market Street, and Amigos locations across Texas have announced they are offering COVID-19 vaccinations with walk-in availability at all Texas locations with a store pharmacy.

Guests will, according to the Company, still be able to use the online scheduler or call to book an appointment, or find a particular type of vaccine in their area. However, both Johnson & Johnson’s single dose vaccine as well as the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines should be available at all locations.

Beginning May 16, the Company also announced the guests will be able to specify which type of vaccine they are signing up for on the online scheduler. Until then, guests can ask the pharmacist about availability. Said the Company’s statement, “This will be particularly important as certain vaccines become available to younger age groups.”

You can schedule an appointment here.