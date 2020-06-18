United States Coronavirus Continues to Surge

(NBC NEWS) In nearly half of the United States, the number of cases of coronavirus continues to rise.
Health experts believe the surge is a result of people ignoring federal guidelines as the country continues to reopen.
To help stop the spread and decrease the numbers, the Governor of Florida is increasing the number of testing facilities in the state.
However in Texas, several mayors are requesting their Governor mandate the use of masks in public places.
READ MORE: https://nbcnews.to/2Y9ckDh
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Snake bites up during COVID-19, Texas Poison Center Network reports
- Atlanta officers stopped responding to calls after fellow officer charged with murder of Rayshard Brooks, report says
- Bexar and Hidalgo counties require face masks in businesses as coronavirus surges. Other Texas leaders consider similar measures.
- U.S. Sen. John Cornyn faces outcry from Democrats after questioning idea of systemic racism
- Texas A&M announces task force to weigh removing statue of Sul Ross, Confederate general and former governor