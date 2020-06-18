United States Coronavirus Continues to Surge

Several states in the United States continue to see an increase in cases of COVID-19 as the economy continues to reopen.

(NBC NEWS) In nearly half of the United States, the number of cases of coronavirus continues to rise.

Health experts believe the surge is a result of people ignoring federal guidelines as the country continues to reopen.

To help stop the spread and decrease the numbers, the Governor of Florida is increasing the number of testing facilities in the state.

However in Texas, several mayors are requesting their Governor mandate the use of masks in public places.

READ MORE: https://nbcnews.to/2Y9ckDh

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: