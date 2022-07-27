If you test positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, do you need to report it? (Photo: Getty Images)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Family said that its pharmacies in Texas and New Mexico are stocking Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test kits, a low-cost at-home testing option.

The United Family said the test kits are frequently free through most insurance providers and the Flowflex at-home test kits contain a nasal swab that returns results in 15 minutes. The tests are also approved for use with children as young as 2-years-old.

“The Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test is a reliable and easy option for guests to use as we continue to navigate life with this virus,” said Tim Purser, director of the pharmacy for The United Family. “Fortunately, the cost of these tests is low and, in many cases, can be covered by insurance plans.”

The tests have a shelf life of approximately 16 months and are available at any United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market, or Amigos that has a pharmacy said United Family officials.