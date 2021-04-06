UFCW Local 2: Seaboard Foods failed to report over 99% of confirmed Covid infections

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to an analysis by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in JAMA Pediatrics, most children with a serious inflammatory illness linked to the coronavirus had initial COVID-19 infections with no symptoms or only mild ones, new U.S. research shows. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 2, Seaboard Food failed to report more than 99% of the COVID-19 cases at its Guymon, Oklahoma meatpacking plant.

UFCW Local 2 said the Covid safety violations are detailed in a new federal complaint filed this week with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

“Seaboard Foods is sacrificing the health and safety of their workers and community,” said Martin Rosas, UFCW Local 2 President. “Seaboard’s refusal to comply with the law and basic decency in protecting their workers forced us to step up and expose their dangerous behavior. They are not only putting their own employees at risk with these reckless practices, but the entire community where they operate. Residents deserve to know.”

Rosas continues saying “UFCW Local 2 is calling on OSHA to act swiftly to take enforcement action at Seaboard and to update their rules, issue emergency temporary standards, and for Seaboard Foods to protect their workers by complying with the law, OSHA standards, and all OSHA standards being prepared by the Biden administration. Seaboard Foods is a highly profitable company. They can afford to institute the basic safety protocols that so many other meatpacking plants have successfully put in place. You can protect your workers and still make a profit. Other meatpacking companies can do it – so can Seaboard.”

According to UFCW Local 2, the new OSHA complaint against the Seaboard Foods plant in Oklahoma details that:

Seaboard Foods reported only five COVID-19 worker infections, despite its own testing program showing at least 440 workers infected as of May 2020.

Local health agencies report that as many as 1,003 COVID worker infections at the plant by January of 2021. Five workers have died and others have been hospitalized.

Seaboard Foods refused to implement basic safety protocols, such as (1) physical distancing, (2) effective barriers between workers on the line, (3) adequate distancing and ventilated eating areas and locker rooms, and (4) other methods to protect workers

Seaboard Foods penalized workers for taking sick leave when exposed to COVID-19

Seaboard Foods failed to provide safety training and materials in workers’ spoken language and no longer allows workers to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19

Oklahoma Seaboard Foods worker Teaira Grant said, “This company is profitable because of its workers, and it is immoral and wrong to put us at risk by failing to provide even basic safety protocols. We aren’t disposable. All we’re asking is for Seaboard to make the plant a safe place to work. I just want to pay my rent and put food on the table, and I shouldn’t have to put my family, community, and fellow workers at risk of infection or death to do that.”