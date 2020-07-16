U.S. Tops 3.5 Million Coronavirus Cases

As the COVID-19 pandemic hits another grim milestone, the head of the Centers for Disease Control warns deaths could top 200,000 this fall.

(NBC News) The COVID-19 pandemic has hit another grim milestone. There are now more than 3.5 million cases in the United States.

At the stame time, the head of the Centers for Disease Control is warning the country could see 200,000 deaths during the upcoming flu season if more isn’t done to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“I think those two respiratory pathogens hitting at the same time do have the potential to stress out health system,” Dr. Robert Redfield said.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is defending a change that will require state reports on the number of COVID-19 infections to the White House instead of the CDC.

Critics worry that the change in how the virus is tracked and reported on could become politicized.

