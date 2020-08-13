U.S. Facing bicycle shortages due to COVID-19 pandemic

(FOX NEWS) — With the coronavirus spiraling out of control across the United States experts say anything with two wheels is expected to sell right now.
That’s because millions of Americans are turning to bike riding.
The high demand for bicycles is setting off a spike in sales and shortages across the nation.
Some retailers also blaming the pandemic for causing delays in the cycling market.
They say consumers may have to wait until next year to get their two-wheelers.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Halloween candy arriving earlier due to pandemic
- Gov. Abbott to meet with health officials in Lubbock and El Paso for COVID-19 briefings on Thursday
- Dunkin’s pumpkin fall menu on the way next week
- Newsfeed Now: Arkansas billboard gets national attention; 9-year-old boy wants a family to call his own
- Study: Yoga could help improve anxiety