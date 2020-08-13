U.S. Facing bicycle shortages due to COVID-19 pandemic

With the coronavirus spiraling out of control across the United States experts say anything with two wheels is expected to sell out

(FOX NEWS) — With the coronavirus spiraling out of control across the United States experts say anything with two wheels is expected to sell right now.

That’s because millions of Americans are turning to bike riding.

The high demand for bicycles is setting off a spike in sales and shortages across the nation.

Some retailers also blaming the pandemic for causing delays in the cycling market.

They say consumers may have to wait until next year to get their two-wheelers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: