U of I going online for first week of spring semester

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- According to an independent analyst, three of West Texas A&M University's programs have ranked among the best in the country, with a total of 25 WT programs in the Top 10 of the nation.

WT detailed that Intelligent.com, a resource for higher education planning, ranked the programs based on "flexibility, faculty, course strength, cost, and reputation," while using methods that rank each program on a scale from 0 to 100 across five categories: strength, student readiness, return on investment, cost, and student engagement.