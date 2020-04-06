Two more High Plains Counties report new COVID-19 cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas County in Oklahoma and Oldham County in Texas are reporting new cases of COVID-19 in their respective counties.
OLDHAM COUNTY
TEXAS COUNTY
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 6:49 p.m. on April 5, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Castro
|11
|1
|0
|Curry
|6
|0
|0
|Dallam
|1
|0
|0
|Deaf Smith
|7
|0
|0
|Donley
|7
|0
|0
|Gray
|9
|0
|0
|Hansford
|1
|0
|0
|Hemphill
|1
|0
|0
|Hutchinson
|2
|0
|0
|Moore
|8
|0
|0
|Oldham
|3
|1
|0
|Potter
|40
|1
|0
|Randall
|36
|1
|2
|Roosevelt
|1
|0
|0
|Swisher
|2
|0
|0
|Texas
|3
|0
|0
|TOTAL
|125
|3
|2