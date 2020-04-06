Two more High Plains Counties report new COVID-19 cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas County in Oklahoma and Oldham County in Texas are reporting new cases of COVID-19 in their respective counties.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 6:49 p.m. on April 5, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Castro1110
Curry600
Dallam100
Deaf Smith700
Donley700
Gray900
Hansford100
Hemphill100
Hutchinson200
Moore800
Oldham310
Potter4010
Randall3612
Roosevelt100
Swisher200
Texas300
TOTAL12532

