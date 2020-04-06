Turbo Tax helping stimulus registration

TurboTax will launch a free stimulus registration product to help consumers easily register with the IRS and get their stimulus checks.

(NBC NEWS) — TurboTax is launched a free stimulus registration product Saturday.

The product is meant to help consumers register with the IRS easily to get their stimulus checks.

The TurboTax software launched at 6 a.m. this morning and it can soon be accessed through the TurboTax stimulus center.

Users will have to answer a handful of questions, then choose if they want their check to be sent by direct deposit or mail.

Around 10-million Americans do not have a requirement to file a tax return, so the stimulus registration product serves as an alternative connection with the IRS.

A free stimulus calculator, which is available now, was also launched by TurboTax for people to calculate how much money they will get from the checks.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: