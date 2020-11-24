Tulia ISD postpones school closure

TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to Tulia ISD Superintendent Tim Glover today, students and staff will return to school on Monday after Thanksgiving.

In an issued statement, Glover wrote, “After consulting with TEA, I have decided to postpone the school closure we had planned for Monday, November 30 – December 9 and have all students and staff return to school on Monday, November 30. If COVID-19 infections remain high after the Thanksgiving Holidays, TISD will reevaluate the need to close school and move to remote learning. I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, however I suggest families have a plan in place for child supervision during potential future COVID-19 closures.”

The superintendent proceeded to wish the community a relaxing and safe Thanksgiving Holiday.