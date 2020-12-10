TTUHSC will safely store, freeze Pfizer vaccine for area hospitals

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — City officials anticipate the COVID-19 vaccine to be here next week and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center will help store the first allocation for BSA and Northwest Hospitals.



The sub 80 freezers at TTUHSC’s campus will be used to store the Pfizer vaccine.

Desmon Dunn, who serves as the business manager of pharmaceuticals at TTUHSC, will probably have one of the most important responsibilities at the pharmacy.

“We take the key, we remove it there’s a log sheet where we have to sign off approval of those same three people and they give it then to the hospitals who are designated to have it,” Dunn said.

Over the next couple of weeks, Dunn is expected to help oversee around 30-36 sub 80 freezers throughout the entire campus. The freezers will serve as the only storage system for Northwest and BSA hospitals during distribution of the first Pfizer vaccine allocation.

“It will hold all the vaccines we’re scheduled to get now,” Dunn explained.

Each freezer can hold up to 700 sample boxes of the Pfizer vaccine. Once the vaccine is stored it has to stay around -80 degrees Celsius which is the same temperature as dry ice.

“We get a cell phone text alert or email alert whenever there’s a change in temperature in these so that’s one of the ways we keep them safe,” Dunn added.

Dunn said the Pfizer vaccine can last for days inside these freezers.

“It breaks down at room temperature and starts to decay, the colder you store it, well to a point, the better it stores so -80 is about the spot that Pfizer wants to us to keep it under,” Dunn said.

Dunn said these freezers cost about $20,000 dollars each. When purchased they have to be certified which is a process the pharmacy says has already been completed for all of its freezers.