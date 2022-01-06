TTUHSC beginning Spring Seminar Series with COVID Vaccines: Science vs. Antiscience

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences Department of Immunology & Molecular Microbiology announced it is beginning its Spring Seminar Series with “COVID Vaccines: Science vs. Antiscience.

TTUHSC said the webinar will feature Infectious disease expert Peter Hotez, Ph.D. Hotez is one of two lead researchers of COBREVAX, a COVID-19 patent-free vaccine that is currently approved for use in India.

TTUHSC said his lecture will focus on data-driven and clinical tested science.

The webinar is free and open to the public with no registration required. The zoom link can be found here and the Webinar ID is 929 6015 7718.