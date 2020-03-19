Trumpet kid serenading quarantined neighbors

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A seventh-grader in Arkansas is using music to uplift his community as coronavirus concerns continue to grow.
Maxim Gilmer goes to Woodland Junior High in Fayetteville but he is stuck at home due to coronavirus closures.
Instead of staying inside, Maxim is conducting his band practice outside, for all his neighbors to enjoy.
Maxim started playing the trumpet in January, and says playing it outside is a good way to spread cheer.
