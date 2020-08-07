Trump Teases Early Vaccine Release

President Trump says a vaccine could be ready in time for the November election; Facebook and Twitter remove his posts stating children are "almost immune" to COVID-19.

(NBC News) As researchers race toward a coronavirus vaccine, President Trump says one could be ready around the time Americans head to the polls in November.

Asked if that would improve his reelection chances, Mr. Trump responded “It wouldn’t hurt but I’m not doing it for the election, I want it fast because I want to save a lot of lives.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar later stressed politics will not influence vaccine timing.

“Every effort that we’re making is about saving American lives,” Secretary Azar said.

Meanwhile, with just 90 days to go until the election, Twitter and Facebook are stepping up their efforts to police the truth.

Both sites on Wednesday took down a post from the President and Trump campaign that contained the false claim children are “almost immune” to COVID-19.

Facebook labeled that “harmful COVID misinformation.”

While research shows children are less likely to become seriously ill, some have died, and there are worries that others could be silent spreaders of the virus.

