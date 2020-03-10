Trump Pushes Economic Relief As Coronavirus Spreads

A payroll tax cut and tax breaks for the travel industry are among the moves being considered to blunt the economic toll of coronavirus.

(NBC News) The federal government is turning its focus to the damage coronavirus is doing to your wallet.

President Trump will meet with Republicans Tuesday to discuss a possible cut to payroll taxes.

“Substantial relief, it’s a big number. We’re also talking about hourly wage earners getting help so that they can be in a position where they’re not gonna ever miss a paycheck,” Mr. Trump said.

President Trump says he’s considering loans and help for the travel industry.

Meanwhile, six lawmakers who came in contact with a coronavirus patient are staying home for two weeks.

The White House confirms President Trump has not been tested because he hasn’t had close contact with a patient, although he has traveled with and shaken hands with lawmakers who did.

