Trump Pushes Back On Report Outlining Supply Shortages

(NBC News) President Trump pushed back Monday against a new report that hospitals are facing a critical shortage of supplies to fight the coronavirus outbreak.
The new Department of Health and Human Services inspector general’s report of 300 hospitals nationwide shows their current top concern is critical a shortage of supplies, including coronavirus test kits.
President Trump says that’s not entirely Washington’s problem.
“States are supposed to be doing testing. Hospitals are supposed to be doing testing. Do you understand that? We’re the federal government. We’re the federal government. We’re not supposed to stand on street corners doing testing,” the president said.
With nearly two million tests done so far and more than 300,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the nation’s death toll has topped 10,000.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3e4bH44
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Newborn’s Death “Coronavirus-Related”
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 7, 2020
- Disney launches FREE website with a new ‘Frozen’ Olaf Series
- Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for armed robbery suspect
- Governor Abbott announces temporary closure of State Parks and Historic Sites