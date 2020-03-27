Trinity Fellowship offering free child care for families working in the medical field

“We’re in the community, when there’s a need and if we can meet it, we want to do it,” said Daniel Proffitt, Executive Pastor of Generational Ministries at Trinity Fellowship.

That need that Proffitt is talking about is child care for families that are involved in the medical field.

“That’s everyone from pharmacists to nurses in the hospital, first responders downtown in the city. It’s a pretty big group,” said Proffitt.

Proffitt says the idea came to them after speaking with fellow church members and staff that too are in the medical field.

“Just in conversation with them, they mentioned there might be a need there. We really feel like that’s what the church is supposed to do. We have a big facility. We use as much space as we can. But we also have as much fun stay as safe as we can,” said Proffitt.

That safety includes ramping up on cleanliness, starting with washing hands every time they transition from one room to another, cleaning said room after a group is finished and then using hand sanitizer as often as possible.

“Every night, a cleaning company comes in behind us and disinfects everything,” said Proffitt.

Proffitt says the community has been grateful for this generous act.

“We’re really honored. We’ve met a lot of families that weren’t sure what they were going to do. As we get to know these families, we’re honored,” said Proffitt.

For more information on how families in the medical field can sign their children up, click here: https://tfc.org/