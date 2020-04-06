Town Turns Out To Celebrate 6-Year-Old’s Cancer Victory

(KGW) Sunday became a day of celebration in a Gresham, Oregon neighborhood for a boy who had earned it.
Six-year-old Jaxson Perkins finished his last intravenous cancer treatment on April 3. He was diagnosed with T-cell leukemia when he was three and a half and has been battling the disease ever since.
Normally there would be a celebration and the ringing of a bell at the hospital at the end of treatment but because of coronavirus that couldn’t happen. The Perkins family couldn’t even go out for a victory dinner.
Sarah Perkins, Jaxon’s mother, posted on a community page on Facebook, asking simply to borrow a bell for Jaxon to ring at home.
