Top Coronavirus questions asked to Google in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— As people are stuck at home, many are turning to Google to find answers to the biggest questions related to COVID-19.

So, what do Amarillo want to know? Myhighplains.com reached out to a Google Trends Analyst who pulled the top 10 questions people in Amarillo Googled in the last seven days.

How many cases of coronavirus in US How did the coronavirus start How many people have died from coronavirus When will coronavirus end How many people died today of the coronavirus How many people died in the US due to coronavirus What is the coronavirus How many cases of coronavirus in Amarillo, TX Is coronavirus airborne How did coronavirus start

WE have provided information to each question down below, however since some of the questions are answered in previous questions

Here they are, and the answers to each:

How many cases of coronavirus in US?

Since this number is changing daily, we have provided a link to the CDC to see the most up to date numbers available.

2. 10. How did the coronavirus start?

Coronavirus isn’t new, but this specific strain is. This very large family of viruses can be as mild as the common cold, but the pandemic right now is specifically called COVID-19.

As for the start of COVID-19, it’s not clear yet. We know a few things:

The first known case of this new strain of cornonavirus was detected in Wuhan, China in Dec. 2019.

“All available evidence suggests that SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) has a natural animal origin and is not a constructed virus,” according to the World Health Organization. That animal could be a bat.

While early hypotheses linked it to a seafood market in Wuhan, Chinese researchers said in a Jan. 2020 scientific study that the first reported case had no link to a seafood market. However, the first fatal case “had continuous exposure to the market.”

Coronaviruses are common in both animals and people, according to the CDC, but “rarely, animal coronaviruses can infect people and then spread between.” This was seen in the SARS and MERS epidemics as well.

Investigations are still ongoing by public health officials.

,.The sun sets over the television tower along the Yangtze River in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Streets in the city of 11 million people were clogged with traffic and long lines formed at the airport, train and bus stations as thousands streamed out of the city to return to homes and jobs elsewhere. Yellow barriers that had blocked off some streets were gone, although the gates to residential compounds remained guarded. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

3.5. & 6. How many people have died from coronavirus?

Since this question is open ended, we have provided a chart that updates daily from the Associated Press.

4. When will coronavirus end?

Another question without a good answer. Social distancing is working to reduce the spread. Scientists are working to develop treatment and vaccines. Viruses are unpredictable. Public health officials are looking at Wuhan, China, which opened to the public this week to see what happens when social distancing measures are relaxed.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci, addressed this question at Tuesday’s White House Coronavirus Task Force Media Briefing when asked when we could see kids going back to school.

According to the COVID-19 Projections by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), the worst is yet to come.

The global health research center has been projecting peak dates and total deaths per State in effort to adequately prepare for the pandemic. Their research showing that Texas is 12 days out until we peak in resources and 13 days out until we peak in daily deaths.

“We have to begin looking beyond ourselves and be thinking about other people and you know trying to minimize the spread of this disease in the short-term. We’re not going to decrease the amount of people who get the virus,” said Charles W. Page, M.D. who has been working on the front-lines here in Texas.

With the way things are going right now the projected date Texas will see the most deaths in one day on April, 20 and in terms or resources we will peak on April, 19.

“I’ve been in the ICU and I’ve seen these people. They’re alone I mean we can’t even let these people in the hospital because of fear of transmitting the disease to other people. The whole idea of flattening the curve is just prolonging that time so that the incidents slow down so that we have the resources to deal with all of the sick people that we are going to be faced with.”

Although there are some younger people testing positive for the virus most of the concern lies in the older population, flattening the curve is a way to keep them safe.

“People who have other medical problems who are going to get sick, the older people with a lot of medical problems, or people who are immune-suppressed maybe they’re on chemotherapy for breast cancer, that’s going to be the majority of people who are going to get sick,” said the Doctor.

Dr. Page says following social distancing is a way that everyone can do their part and take care of one another.

“By doing this social distancing we need to call if we do develop symptoms just simple things about thinking about others you know instead of thinking of ourselves first.”

It’s important to keep in mind that these projections are assuming people are going to continue to social distance through may and if people don’t listen to the CDC these numbers can change.

7. What is the coronavirus?

From the CDC.

8. How many cases of coronavirus in Amarillo, TX?

We keep track of every case in the viewing area by county. Our latest numbers were updated last night.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 1:38 p.m. on April 10, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Beaver 1 0 0 Castro 11 1 0 Curry 9 0 0 Dallam 1 0 0 Deaf Smith 7 0 2 Donley 21 0 0 Gray 12 0 0 Hansford 1 0 0 Hemphill 1 0 0 Hutchinson 2 0 0 Moore 28 0 2 Oldham 3 1 0 Potter 59 2 1 Randall 56 2 3 Roosevelt 1 0 0 Swisher 3 0 0 Texas 4 0 0 TOTAL 220 6 8

In Texas

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State

9. Is coronavirus airborne?

It can be. The virus is spread person-to-person through what’s called respiratory droplets. That’s why health officials are telling people to be six feet away from each other or “social distancing.”

The CDC believes the virus is spread mainly from person to person and through respiratory droplets. These are created when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

“These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. Spread is more likely when people are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet),” the CDC said.

It is also detectable in the air for three hours, according to the New England Journal of Medicine study.

“You are more likely to catch the infection through the air if you are next to someone infected than off of a surface,” Machamer said.

Is that why you’re now being asked to wear a mask? Kind of. It doesn’t protect you, but rather protects the people around you if you aren’t showing symptoms. Click here for guidance on how to make a cloth face covering.

