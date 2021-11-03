THIS MORNING: City of Amarillo briefs community on COVID-19 pandemic as holiday season begins

This briefing will be live in the story below at 11 a.m. CST, Nov. 3

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – With the holiday season beginning across the country, the City of Amarillo scheduled to brief the community on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here was the most recent report from officials regarding COVID-19 cases across the High Plains.

City of Amarillo APH Report Card, Nov. 2, 2021

During the last briefing, city leaders were cautious but optimistic about the community’s efforts to survive and fight against the virus. This came despite neighboring New Mexico enacting its Crisis Standards of Care guidelines as it continues to deal with its most recent spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Since the last briefing, COVID-19 booster shots have been available to the High Plains community for those eligible. Vaccinations have also been cleared by US health officials for children ages five to 11, noted by the CDC Directors as, “a monumental day in the course of this pandemic.”

In a more tragic turn, the High Plains saw the deaths of multiple law enforcement officers from COVID-19 in the last few weeks. These included APD Sergeant Mike Dunn, and APD Sergeant Raquel Saunders. There has been a noted trend across the US regarding first responders dying from COVID-19, now a leading cause of death among that demographic.

Also between Monday and Tuesday this week, the State of Texas appeared poised to pass amendments related to limiting how the government can regulate religious services and visitors in long-term care facilities like nursing homes. These amendments to the state constitution came in response to previous COVID-19 restrictions. Texas, further, extended Emergency SNAP Benefits through the month of November.