‘This mask has saved my life’: Amarillo doctor continues to urge public to wear masks

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is a plea we have heard time and time again during the pandemic. Healthcare professionals asking people to wear masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Texas Tech Physicians Internal Medicine Physician, Dr. Whit Walker, is one of those professionals.

In a post by Texas Tech Physicians on Facebook, Dr. Walker said having had worked for 10 weeks at the drive-thru testing site and working at the hospital with very ill patients, he has been exposed to a large number of people with COVID-19.

“My guess is I came into contact with 500 people or so that had the COVID virus during that time,” said Dr. Walker.

Through all of that, he has not tested positive for COVID-19 or the antibodies. He attributes his health to using proper PPE and correct usage of masking.

“If I wear a mask, I feel like I am protected,” said Dr. Walker said. “Nothing is perfect. It’s possible to wear a seatbelt and die in a bad enough car crash, but if you have a mild car crash, that seatbelt will save your life. This mask has saved my life.”

Dr. Walkers said he wears his mask, be it while treating COVID-19 patients in the hospital or in public, because the alternative is not something anyone wants.

“If you can’t breathe well with a mask … you’re not gonna like the ventilator. It’s not much fun to be on a ventilator. You’re not gonna like having severe shortness of breath. You’re not gonna like what the virus does to your lungs,” said Dr. Walker.

He advises anyone who does not want to wear a mask to say home.

We also asked Dr. Walker about the myth that wearing a mask decreases oxygen levels.

“No. It increased a little bit the work of breathing,” said Dr. Walker. “If I’ve got COPD or asthma, and I can’t breathe very well and I add a filter, that’s going to increase my work of breathing. My oxygen level is going to remain the same. This does not stop molecules of oxygen. This has not stopped carbon dioxide from leaving … No matter how hard I blow, it does not inflate. Air moves through the masks.”

Dr. Walker said when you are putting you mask on, try to avoid touching the outside of your mask while putting it on and taking it off.

“The most important thing is the virus could be on the outside, the black side of this mask, and I’d rather not touch it because somebody may have exhaled the virus into it,” said Dr. Walker.

See Dr. Walker’s example of mask wearing below:

While wearing a mask helps protect you from the virus, it is good to use good mask hygiene as well. Dr. Walker said you should wash cloth masks every few days, and recommended throwing paper masks away after a few days. He said overall, using a good mask is important.

“Using a mask that comes over your nose is important. Cover your mouth and nose, please,” said Dr. Walker.