These gyms are offering free online workout classes

Blink Fitness, Orange Theory, Planet Fitness and more are live-streaming workout classes for free for people quarantined during the coronavirus pandemic.

(FOX NEWS) — As the coronavirus pandemic is forcing a majority of public spaces around the country to close some fitness centers are now taking a different and free approach to helping those in quarantine stay in shape.

Many workout classes are now going online.

Planet Fitness announcing it will be live-streaming free, 20-minute classes everyday, starting at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook.

Blink Fitness is also taking to Facebook weekdays at 8:00 p.m. to offer free sessions.

Meanwhile, Orange Theory will start releasing 30-minute instructional classes every day.

People can also download the Gold’s Gym app to access hundreds of free workouts.

And for 90 days, Peloton is letting new members access its app for free. The company even says you don’t even need a bike for some classes.

Crunch Fitness, 305 Fitness, and Barry’s Bootcamp will also be helping the health-conscious stay active from home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

