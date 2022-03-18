AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On March 18, 2020, the City of Amarillo reported its first cases of COVID-19 after two people tested positive.

Two years later, health officials have said the Amarillo area is in a much better place in its fight against coronavirus, especially as the Amarillo Public Health Department reported the fewest number of new cases in Potter and Randall Counties since March of 2020.

Dr. Scott Milton, the regional medical director for region one at the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), was the Amarillo Public Health Authority at that time, specializing as an infectious disease doctor. He was also an associate professor of medicine at Texas Tech Physicians and saw patients at Northwest Texas Hospital (NWTHS).

“We had known about the pandemic starting, probably six or eight weeks prior to that and we received our first case at Northwest Texas hospital on that day,” Dr. Milton said when asked about the second anniversary on Friday.

Dr. Milton said the patients who were first admitted to Northwest with COVID-19 had attended the regional basketball tournament in Lubbock twelve days earlier and were from Nazareth.

“So that particular individual that I saw that evening, did survive. He was elderly, he was in the hospital for a month and almost died,” he said. “Obviously, the circumstances at that time is that we had very little knowledge about that illness and how best to treat it. We had no vaccine. We had limited PPE, personal protective equipment. And so it was a real scary, stressful time for everyone. And I’ll never forget going into the room with my PPE on and being very grateful that I had it.”

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 74,017 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 72,547 recoveries, and 1,189 deaths in Potter and Randall Counties.

“Two years later, you know, we’ve got wonderful vaccines, wonderful American-made vaccines. We’ve got plenty of PPE. But I think we’ve also got a lot of healthcare workers that are fatigued and tired and stressed, you know, from the whole event,” said Dr. Milton.

Dr. Brian Weis, the chief medical officer at NWTHS, said 2021 was very hard on the Panhandle region.

“If we look at another surge, between the lessons we learned and the new tools we have now to treat people with COVID-19, I do hope what we’ll see is a lot less people losing their lives to this virus than had over the last two years,” Dr. Weis said.

With fewer cases in the area each day and very few hospitalizations, Dr. Milton said things are looking up.

“At this point in the pandemic, the likelihood that we’re going to have anything similar to what we’ve been through is very low and I think we’re on the tail end of this, ” said Dr. Milton. “We’re watching this new sub-variant but today, we don’t see any indication that it’s increasing hospitalizations, or people becoming severely ill. So, I think we’re in a much better position overall.”

At this point, Potter and Randall Counties are still seeing a handful of deaths related to COVID-19 each day. Dr. Milton said that is because deaths tend to lag behind a drop in new cases.

“If people are going to get sick enough to be hospitalized, it’s usually 10 to 12 days after they get exposed. Then when they get hospitalized, usually they are so sick, they don’t get out of the hospital right away, especially if they go to ICU,” Dr. Milton added. “The majority of people that are going to pass away from this, typically are in the ICU when that happens.”

He continued, “Because it’s a respiratory illness, they have to be on the ventilator. So, many times they will have to be in the ICU for weeks and weeks and so they’ve been infected a long time ago and then they develop the severe COVID infection and the severe immune response and it just takes weeks and weeks. It’s just, you know, honestly, it was just heartbreaking.”

In Dr. Milton’s new role with DSHS, he said much of his focus has been on vaccine rollout and said so many of the deaths we are still seeing were preventable with vaccines.

“I think that life is gonna get back to a new normal,” he said. “You know, I think that I think the restrictions are being lifted, you know, with mask-wearing and that sort of thing. I agree with that. You know, and I think that we’ve got good people watching this next variant.”

