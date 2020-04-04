The temp jobs companies are hiring for

Staffing leader PeopleReady releases list of the most in demand temp jobs companies are hiring for across the U.S.

(FOX NEWS) — Gig employment is ramping up in key areas to support essential services.

Staffing firm “people ready” releasing a list of the most in demand temp jobs companies are hiring for across the US.

The list is based on data provided by its “Jobstack” app which lets companies post gig assignments 24-7 and workers accept assignments in real time.

There were more than 50,000 jobs posted via jobstack last week.

Among those, each of the following categories had thousands of positions posted.

Retail workers like stockers and truck unloaders for grocery stores and pharmacies.

Manufacturing workers such as assemblers and material handlers, construction and warehouse workers, sanitation workers and waste management workers, and also, skilled trades workers and general laborers including a wide range of roles across industries.

