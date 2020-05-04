The sun, hot temperatures don’t prevent or cure coronavirus

(FOX NEWS) — Warmer weather will not prevent or cure coronavirus.
The World Health Organization says sun exposure and temperatures higher than 77 degrees do not prevent or cure COVID-19, and that countries with hot climates have reported cases of the virus.
The W.H.O. says washing your hands frequently is one of the measures that will help protect yours from getting infected.
