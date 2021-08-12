The personal stories behind the COVID-19 pandemic: “We thought this was a joke. We thought this wasn’t real.”

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Thursday morning, representatives from Northwest Texas Healthcare System, BSA Hospital, the Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) came together to hold the Amarillo Medical Community Emergency Press Conference.

Like other weekly COVID-19 update conferences, local health authorities discussed their hospitals statistics and problems, such as staffing and the ongoing COVID-19 surge.

Chief Medical Officer at Northwest Texas Hospital, Dr. Brian Weis, shared, “You know.. every week we do this press conference, Dave asks me, ‘Dr. Weis, how are you doing today?’ And I’m going to give him an answer. I’m scared. I’m very scared.”

However, a common theme was also presented and discussed at this morning’s gathering. These numbers represent people. These numbers represent families who have lost loved ones or with loved ones still in the hospital.

This includes a young girl in a middle school.

Dr. Todd Bell, Amarillo Public Health Authority, said “I was taking care of a junior high age kid who’s excited about starting back into school. She’s now been hospitalized for a second time today. I believe today was day ten of her hospitalization, and it’s because of complications of COVID.”

Amarillo Public Health Director, Casie Stoughton, shared, “At this point, I can’t imagine that there are very few of us that haven’t been touched by COVID-19.” Stoughton went on to share a couple personal stories.

“Over the past weekend, one of my very best friends had to make end-of-life decisions for her own mother, withdrawing life support for her mom and making those those tough decisions, due to complications of COVID. A colleague that lost her husband to COVID. This- he left behind school-aged children. So this school year, their kids are going to start school without their dad. And as a mom, I can’t imagine how hard that’s going to be,” said Stoughton.

With every hospitalization and every life taken far too soon, there is a family left wanting more time together to properly say goodbye.

“One of the hardest challenges that is being felt amongst healthcare professionals is when I can’t even allow somebody because their loved one is so very sick, to touch them to kiss them goodbye,” said Catherine Ewing, M.D., Nurse Executive at the Amarillo VA.

Each and every day has further impacted and exhausted the area’s resources and health professionals. Dr. Weis shared that many staff members at Northwest Texas Hospital mention on a daily basis how scared they are to repeat the past.

“They are beat down. I- we are struggling with morale right now. We know.. It’s on a daily basis that I see nurses in our ICU or on our COVID floor to say I can’t do this again,” said Dr. Weis.

When it comes to the public doing their part, the local health officials explain that there is nothing new to be done. Just stick to the basics.

“The first thing is, do the right thing. Get vaccinated, get your mask on, wash your hands, do the social distancing, and I think that the fact that that can create a light at the end of this tunnel is going to be probably something that helps support the morale,” said Dr. Bell.