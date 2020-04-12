The NMDH confirms 10th positive case of COVID-19 in Curry County

by: David Davis

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT)— The New Mexico Department of Health confirmed another positive case of COVID-19 in Curry County on Sunday, April, 12.

The new case brings Curry County to 10 total positive confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The NMDH asks that New Mexicans stay home and only go out when absolutely necessary.

High Plains COVID-19 Cases Chart

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:03 p.m. on April 12, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Beaver100
Castro1110
Curry1000
Dallam100
Deaf Smith702
Donley2200
Gray1300
Hansford100
Hemphill100
Hutchinson300
Moore3405
Oldham310
Potter7023
Quay100
Randall6423
Roosevelt100
Swisher400
Texas410
TOTAL251713

