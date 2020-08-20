The CAP calls ‘short’ season a ‘success’ amid pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) The Canyon Aqua Park said it had a season even with no masks required and no strict social distancing rules in place



“Going into the summer we weren’t sure if we were going to be able to open the CAP or not,” Assistant City Manager of Canyon, Jon Behrens stated.

Last week, August 16, the CAP officially closed its doors for a short 2020 season. The park opened on June 15 following Governor Greg Abbott;s green light for water-parks to operate at a 50% capacity.

“We started our new initiatives new ways of doing things trying to find ways to elimnathe contact we had with guests when they came,” Behrens explained.

Some of that plan includes shifting all ticket sales to online, eliminating large events or parties, and taking time to practice extra cleanliness.

“We took our all-day session and it became two sessions so we swam from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. we allowed our staff to go around and wipe down surfaces, clean the park, we had everybody out of the park, eventually the staff got more efficient at that,” Behrens added.

Behren also said the CAP usually operates at an average apacity of 600 guests per day but this summer it was cut down to a daily average of 470 guests.

Acording to Behrens, the CAP will continue with most of it’s plan from this past season into upcoming seasons.

“Even if COVID goes away tomorrow we’re going to continue those same practices because it improved our service and it improved our relationship with our guests,’ Behrehns explained.

The CDC’s website states “there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the use of recreational waters.”