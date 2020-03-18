Texas woman takes therapy dog to people window’s to cheer them up

With senior centers and nursing homes closed to visitors due to the coronavirus, a Texas woman is taking her great dane therapy dog to people's windows to cheer them up.

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — With seniors at a Texas long-term treatment facility not able to have visitors.

Their favorite therapy dog and his person found a different way to cheer them up.

Courtney Leigh and Tonka are regulars at Cedar Pointe Health and Wellness in Austin.

Since they could not go inside today, they greeted people through their windows.

Courtney Leigh says it was great to see smiles on the residents’ faces.

Some had clearly missed Tonka’s visits.

Courtney Leigh says she plans to walk outside with Tonka as much as she can while the facility isn’t accepting visitors.

