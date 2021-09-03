State of Texas, USDA extend SNAP benefits through September

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has chosen to extend emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for around 1.4 million eligible low-income families and individuals throughout the state through the month of September. This results in around $286 million in additional aid, according to a news release.

“Millions of Texans have looked to Emergency SNAP benefits to keep food at home throughout the pandemic, and I am happy to work alongside HHSC to continue providing this critical resource to those who need it,” said Gov. Abbott said in the release. “Thank you to HHSC and (the U.S. Department of Agriculture) for continuing to work together to secure these benefits for Texas families.”

According to the release, the commission received approval from the USDA to extend the maximum allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size. All SNAP households are expected to receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments, and a 15% increase in their total allotment amount

“As we continue to navigate through the pandemic, we are pleased to provide this additional support to ensure Texans will be able to keep food on their table for themselves and their families,” Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter said in the release.

The allotments for the month of September are in addition to the more than $3.2 billion in benefits which has been provided to Texas residents since the start of the pandemic.