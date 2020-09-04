Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center supports new COVID-19 drug trials

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center has begun trials for a new drug to help treat COVID-19.

The first patient enrolled in this trial on Aug. 22, and both inpatient and outpatient participants will be getting the treatment through a one-time infusion. Half of the patients enrolled would get the drug and half would receive a placebo.

Amarillo is the only city in West Texas with access to these trials out of 150 sites internationally.

“This trial is open. We are actively enrolling patients and I think we are anticipating probably enrolling patients for the next couple of months,” said TTUHSC Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine Dr. Mark Sigler. “We know that the earlier we treat, that the better the treatment tends to be.

The average number of patients per site is about 20, though Dr. Sigler said he would like more in the area to participate.

“If we can identify a medication that helps even a small number of patients make it through their hospitalization and eventually go home, then we want to be able to identify those medications,” said Dr. Sigler.

The drug is an anti-viral antibody cocktail that is being studied for it’s potential to treat people with COVID-19 and help with prevention.

To participate in the trials, patients have to be a least 18 years old, have laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, have COVID-19 symptoms, and are currently not hospitalized or been hospitalized.

Dr. Sigler said that the study is assessing the side effects of the drug. Early results indicate that the treatment is fairly safe.

Hear more tonight on KAMR Local 4 News at 10:00 and Fox 14 News at 9:00.

More from MyHighPlains.com: