Texas Tech Physicians offering COVID-19 vaccine boosters for those with compromised immune systems

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center said Texas Tech Physicians is offering COVID-19 vaccine boosters for those with compromised immune systems.

TTUHSC said this is in accordance with recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Texas Tech Physicians is providing a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals with certain health characteristics who are current patients of Texas Tech Physicians in Amarillo.

CDC recommends that people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after a second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC recommends a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for moderately to severely immunocompromised people including:

Those receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Those who have received an organ transplant and are taking immune system suppressing medicine

Those with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Those with advance or untreated HIV infection

Those receiving active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune response

People should talk to their health care providers about their medical conditions to determine if getting an additional dose is appropriate for them said TTUHSC.

TTUHSC continues saying if a person is not a patient of Texas Tech Physicians but still qualifies for the third dose under new CDC guidelines, that person should visit the city of Amarillo department of public health (APHD). APHD is offering third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at a walk-in clinic at the building next to the APHD main building at 850 Martin Road.