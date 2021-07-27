Texas State Teachers Association calls on Gov. Abbott to allow school districts to require mask

FILE – In this May 18, 2021, file photo, kindergarten students wear masks and are separated by plexiglass during a math lesson at the Milton Elementary School, in Rye, N.Y. School districts across the United States are hiring additional teachers in anticipation of what will be one of the largest kindergarten classes ever as enrollment rebounds following the pandemic. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas State Teachers Association issued a statement calling on Gov. Abbott to allow school districts to require mask for students coming back to school.

The TSTA said in a statement, “The Texas State Teachers Association calls on Gov. Greg Abbott to withdraw his prohibition on mask mandates and allow individual school districts to require mask use in their facilities if local officials believe masks will help protect the health of their communities as schools reopen for the fall semester.”

The TSTA said the American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending that everyone older than 2 wear a mask when students return to school due to COVID-19 cases increasing and many people still unvaccinated.